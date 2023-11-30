Is Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is one of 244 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIST's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, VIST has returned 94.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 1.1%. This means that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.

Over the past three months, Williams Companies, Inc. (The)'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.3% so far this year, so VIST is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) falls under the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR and Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST)

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

