Is Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Vislink Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Vislink Technologies had US$1.85m of debt, up from US$1.58m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$55.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$53.7m net cash.

A Look At Vislink Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:VISL Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Vislink Technologies had liabilities of US$13.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.31m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$55.5m in cash and US$9.07m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$50.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Vislink Technologies' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, Vislink Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Vislink Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Vislink Technologies had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 6.4%, to US$23m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Vislink Technologies?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Vislink Technologies lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$15m and booked a US$16m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$53.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Vislink Technologies (including 1 which is significant) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

