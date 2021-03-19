Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH). VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that VSH has a P/B ratio of 2.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.58. Over the past 12 months, VSH's P/B has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.61.

Finally, we should also recognize that VSH has a P/CF ratio of 12.11. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VSH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.48. Within the past 12 months, VSH's P/CF has been as high as 12.11 and as low as 5.01, with a median of 8.59.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Vishay Intertechnology's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VSH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

