Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vishay Intertechnology is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH's full-year earnings has moved 26.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VSH has returned about 11.35% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 6.25%. This means that Vishay Intertechnology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VSH belongs to the Semiconductor - Discretes industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.81% so far this year, so VSH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VSH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

