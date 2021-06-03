Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSH and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Vishay Intertechnology is one of 621 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH's full-year earnings has moved 26.36% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VSH has returned about 14.20% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.66%. This shows that Vishay Intertechnology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VSH belongs to the Semiconductor - Discretes industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.42% so far this year, so VSH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VSH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.