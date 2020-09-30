Markets

Is Visa (V) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Visa (V), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Visa is one of 195 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for V's full-year earnings has moved 0.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, V has moved about 6.14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.29% on average. As we can see, Visa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, V belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.08% so far this year, meaning that V is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to V as it looks to continue its solid performance.


Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular