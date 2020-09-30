Is Visa (V) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Visa (V), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Visa is one of 195 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for V's full-year earnings has moved 0.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, V has moved about 6.14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.29% on average. As we can see, Visa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, V belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.08% so far this year, meaning that V is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to V as it looks to continue its solid performance.

