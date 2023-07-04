Is Visa Stock Undervalued?

Visa’s stock (NYSE: V) has increased 13% YTD, as compared to the 15% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, at its current price of $234 per share, it is trading 12% below its fair value of $267 – Trefis’ estimate for Visa’s valuation. The company outperformed the consensus estimates in the second quarter of FY2023 (FY Oct-Sept), with net revenues (revenues minus client incentives) increasing 11% y-o-y to $7.99 billion. It was due to a 7% improvement in the services revenues, a 10% rise in the data processing revenues, and a 24% jump in the international transactions income. Notably, the total nominal payments volume grew 2% y-o-y, followed by a 12% increase in the number of processed transactions and a 27% jump in cross-border volume. Overall, the net income rose by 17% y-o-y to $4.26 billion.

The top line increased 12% y-o-y to $15.92 billion in the first half of FY2023. It was driven by growth in all three key metrics – payments volume, number of switched transactions, and cross-border volume. That said, operating expenses as a % of revenues increased from 32.8% to 34.5% in the quarter. Altogether, the firm posted a net income of $8.44 billion in the first two quarters of the year – up 11% y-o-y.

Moving forward, we expect the same trend to continue in Q3. Markedly, the consensus estimates of Q3 revenues and earnings are $8.07 billion and $2.11 respectively. All in all, Visa’s revenues are estimated to touch $32.9 billion in FY2023. Additionally, Visa’s adjusted net income margin is likely to increase from 51% to around 55% in the year. It will likely result in an adjusted net income of $18.06 billion and an annual EPS of $8.61. This coupled with a P/E multiple of 31x will lead to a valuation of $267.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

Returns Jun 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] V Return 6% 13% 200% S&P 500 Return 5% 15% 96% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 8% 18% 271%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/30/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.