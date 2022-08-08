Is Visa Inc.'s (NYSE:V) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Visa's (NYSE:V) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Visa's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Visa is:

41% = US$15b ÷ US$35b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.41 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Visa's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Visa has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 11% net income growth seen by Visa over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Visa's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:V Past Earnings Growth August 8th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for V? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Visa Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Visa's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Visa is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 20%. Regardless, the future ROE for Visa is predicted to rise to 54% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Visa's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

