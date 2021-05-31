Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIRT and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Virtu Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 34.06% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that VIRT has returned about 20.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.21% on average. As we can see, Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.22% so far this year, meaning that VIRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIRT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

