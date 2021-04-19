Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIRT and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Virtu Financial is one of 900 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 40.63% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that VIRT has returned about 25.43% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.27%. This shows that Virtu Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.96% so far this year, meaning that VIRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on VIRT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

