Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Virtu Financial (VIRT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Virtu Financial is one of 900 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 33.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VIRT has returned 23.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 10.99% on average. This means that Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.24% so far this year, meaning that VIRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIRT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

