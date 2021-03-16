Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Virtu Financial is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 33.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIRT has gained about 17.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 12.77% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.28% so far this year, so VIRT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track VIRT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

