Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIRT and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Virtu Financial is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 256.03% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VIRT has returned about 38.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 20.35% on average. This means that Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.91% so far this year, so VIRT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track VIRT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

