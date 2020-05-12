Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIRT and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Virtu Financial is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 96.99% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VIRT has moved about 52.22% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 25.86%. This shows that Virtu Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.95% so far this year, meaning that VIRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on VIRT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

