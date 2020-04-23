Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Virtu Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 68.74% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VIRT has returned 49.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 27.52% on average. This means that Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #136 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.67% so far this year, so VIRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIRT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.