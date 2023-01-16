Is Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Virco Manufacturing Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRC's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, VIRC has gained about 6.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 28.7%. This means that Virco Manufacturing Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The stock is up 30.5% year-to-date.

For World Wrestling Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Virco Manufacturing Corporation belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.1% this year, meaning that VIRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved -12.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Virco Manufacturing Corporation and World Wrestling Entertainment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

