Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 12.94% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VIPS has returned about 3.03% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 22.53%. This means that Vipshop Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21.86% this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

