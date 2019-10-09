Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 633 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 12.93% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VIPS has returned about 59.52% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 18.26%. This means that Vipshop Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.93% so far this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

