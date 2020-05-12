Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vipshop Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 8.61% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that VIPS has returned about 21.52% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 1.80% on average. This means that Vipshop Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.45% this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

