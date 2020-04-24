Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIPS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 8.61% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIPS has gained about 14.40% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -6.60%. This shows that Vipshop Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.85% so far this year, so VIPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VIPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

