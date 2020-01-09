Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIPS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Vipshop Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 31.37% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, VIPS has moved about 6.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 2.59% on average. This shows that Vipshop Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.01% so far this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VIPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

