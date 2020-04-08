Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 12.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VIPS has moved about 14.89% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -11.73% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vipshop Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, VIPS is a member of the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9% so far this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.