Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 8.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VIPS has moved about 17.57% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 2.07% on average. This means that Vipshop Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.42% this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

