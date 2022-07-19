Is Vipshop Holdings Limited's (NYSE:VIPS) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Vipshop Holdings' (NYSE:VIPS) stock increased significantly by 31% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Vipshop Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vipshop Holdings is:

13% = CN¥4.2b ÷ CN¥34b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Vipshop Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Vipshop Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. This probably goes some way in explaining Vipshop Holdings' significant 25% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Vipshop Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 34% in the same period.

NYSE:VIPS Past Earnings Growth July 19th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vipshop Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vipshop Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vipshop Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Vipshop Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

