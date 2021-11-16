Is Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Vince Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2021, Vince Holding had US$86.1m of debt, up from US$75.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Vince Holding's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:VNCE Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Vince Holding had liabilities of US$94.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$182.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.52m in cash and US$31.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$243.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$120.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Vince Holding would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vince Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Vince Holding's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Vince Holding had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$2.1m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$7.9m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Vince Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

