Is Vident International Equity ETF (VIDI) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Vident International Equity ETF (VIDI) made its debut on 10/29/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Vident Financial, and has been able to amass over $299.53 million, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the World ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Vident International Equity Index.

The Vident Core International Equity Index is an international equity index that combines principles-based country and securities selection with sophisticated risk management. The index balances risk across developed and emerging economies and emphasizes those with favorable conditions for growth.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.61% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 7.26%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Taking into account individual holdings, Cash & Other (Cash&Other) accounts for about 1.46% of the fund's total assets, followed by Delek Group (DLEKG) and Cia Energ Mg-Cemig (CMIG4).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 6.71% of VIDI's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Vident International Equity ETF has lost about -24.43% so far, and is down about -22.83% over the last 12 months (as of 09/28/2022). VIDI has traded between $19.46 and $27.64 in this past 52-week period.

VIDI has a beta of 0.90 and standard deviation of 23.89% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 251 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vident International Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $41.84 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $83.14 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.07% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



