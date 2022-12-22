Is Victory Diversified Stock A (SRVEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Victory Diversified Stock A (SRVEX) is a possible starting point. SRVEX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Victory is based in Columbus, OH, and is the manager of SRVEX. Victory Diversified Stock A made its debut in October of 1989, and since then, SRVEX has accumulated about $206.42 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. SRVEX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.76% and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.04%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, SRVEX's standard deviation comes in at 22.98%, compared to the category average of 17.33%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 20.27% compared to the category average of 15.24%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.07, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. SRVEX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -2.4, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 97.33% of its holdings in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $266.36 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Retail Trade Industrial Cyclical

Turnover is about 76%, so those in charge of the fund make more trades per year than the comparable average.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, SRVEX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.07% compared to the category average of 0.92%. SRVEX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Victory Diversified Stock A ( SRVEX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Victory Diversified Stock A ( SRVEX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

