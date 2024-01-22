Is Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR). VCTR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.93. Over the last 12 months, VCTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.65 and as low as 5.89, with a median of 6.68.

We also note that VCTR holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VCTR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, VCTR's PEG has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.94.

Investors should also recognize that VCTR has a P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VCTR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.98. Over the past 12 months, VCTR's P/B has been as high as 2.17 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.01.

Finally, investors should note that VCTR has a P/CF ratio of 9.12. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.68. Over the past 52 weeks, VCTR's P/CF has been as high as 9.30 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 7.93.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Victory Capital Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VCTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

