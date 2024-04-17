Is Viant Technology (DSP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Viant Technology (DSP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Viant Technology is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 314 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Viant Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSP's full-year earnings has moved 46.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DSP has returned 28.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 4.6%. As we can see, Viant Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MasterCard (MA) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.8%.

In MasterCard's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Viant Technology belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that DSP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MasterCard falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.7%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Viant Technology and MasterCard. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

