Is ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ViacomCBS (VIAC). VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.49, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.65. Over the past year, VIAC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.93 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 5.70.

We also note that VIAC holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VIAC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.54. Within the past year, VIAC's PEG has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.14, with a median of 0.56.

Another notable valuation metric for VIAC is its P/B ratio of 1.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Within the past 52 weeks, VIAC's P/B has been as high as 3.17 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 1.18.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. VIAC has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VIAC has a P/CF ratio of 1.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 2.04. Over the past 52 weeks, VIAC's P/CF has been as high as 2.90 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 1.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ViacomCBS's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VIAC is an impressive value stock right now.

