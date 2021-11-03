Is Via Renewables, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIA) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Via Renewables' (NASDAQ:VIA) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Via Renewables' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Via Renewables is:

19% = US$29m ÷ US$154m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Via Renewables' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Via Renewables seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Via Renewables saw little to no growth in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Via Renewables' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 5.2% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:VIA Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Via Renewables fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Via Renewables Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (implying that the company keeps only 13% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Via Renewables' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Via Renewables has been paying dividends over a period of seven years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Via Renewables has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Via Renewables' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

