Is VFIIX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Government Mortgage - Intermediate fund could think about starting with Vanguard GNMA Investor (VFIIX). VFIIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify VFIIX in the Government Mortgage - Intermediate category, an area full of potential choices. Government Mortgage - Intermediate funds focus on the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market, which packages mortgages together and then sells off the pooled securities as a MBS. Honing in on MBS'that have at least three years to maturity but less than 10, this fund category presents a medium risk and yield profile.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VFIIX. Since Vanguard GNMA Investor made its debut in June of 1980, VFIIX has garnered more than $7.70 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by Joseph F. Marvan who has been in charge of the fund since May of 2019.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. VFIIX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.72% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.28%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VFIIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 2.13% compared to the category average of 8.31%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 2.05% compared to the category average of 7.49%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

VFIIX carries a beta of 0.44, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 0, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VFIIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.21% compared to the category average of 0.82%. So, VFIIX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard GNMA Investor ( VFIIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard GNMA Investor ( VFIIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Government Mortgage - Intermediate, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.