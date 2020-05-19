Is VF Stock Set to Fall 13%?

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) might soon take a double-digit hit to its stock price, if a recent analyst prognostication comes true. On Monday, Deutsche Bank's Paul Trussell lowered his price target on the stock, to $49 per share, while maintaining his hold recommendation on the stock. That isn't a significant reduction, as his previous level was $50. However that $49 is 13% lower than the current share price.

Like many consumer goods companies trying to maintain their businesses during the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak, VF had fallen out of favor somewhat with investors. This is due in no small part to the company's recently reported Q4 of fiscal 2020, in which revenue dipped by 2% on a year-over-year basis and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share plummeted 70% to $0.10.

Both headline numbers missed the average analyst estimates.

Image source: Getty Images.

Also, the future is fuzzy just now for VF. In that earnings release, it pulled its full-year fiscal 2021 guidance, saying it did so because of "the uncertainty of the duration and severity of COVID-19, governmental actions and regulations in response to the pandemic, and the speed with which the pandemic is developing and impacting VF, its consumers, customers, and suppliers."

In spite of these developments, a clutch of analysts remain bullish on the company. According to data from The Wall Street Journal, 10 of them currently have a buy recommendation or equivalent thereof on the stock, against 13 holds and one sell.

The bull case for the stock seems to be winning at the moment. On Monday, VF shares rose by almost 8.6% on the day, well ahead of the gains of the wider stock market.

