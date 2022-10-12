Is Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Veru Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Veru had US$14.6m of debt, an increase on US$11.7m, over one year. However, it does have US$100.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$85.9m.

How Healthy Is Veru's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Veru had liabilities of US$27.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$15.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$100.6m in cash and US$8.30m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$65.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Veru has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Veru boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Veru's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Veru made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$52m, which is a fall of 8.6%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Veru?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Veru had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$28m of cash and made a loss of US$47m. With only US$85.9m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Veru is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

