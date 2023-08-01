Is Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Likely to Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates?

Vertiv Holdings VRT is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, before market open.

The company projects second-quarter revenues in the band of $1.55-$1.65 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.62 billion, indicating an improvement of 16% year over year.

Vertiv expects adjusted earnings per share between 25 cents and 31 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 29 cents per share, implying a whopping 190% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The company expects second-quarter 2023 adjusted operating income between $180 million and $200 million, suggesting a margin of 11.6-12.1%. VRT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched once, the average surprise being 11%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-eps-surprise | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Factors to Note

Vertiv’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand for its hardware, software and analytics solutions. Continuous gains in pricing and substantial investments in all end markets, such as artificial intelligence and data center, are anticipated to drive VRT’s performance in the quarter.

The to-be-reported quarter’s top line is likely to have witnessed the impact of accelerated global footprint expansion outside the Americas. It is worth mentioning that the Americas, EMEA and APAC represented 56.7%, 22.7% and 20.6% of the total revenues, respectively, in the first quarter. Moreover, a growing customer base, backed by elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the ongoing digitalizing trend, is likely to have contributed to Vertiv’s second-quarter top line.



The critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider is expected to have witnessed enhanced operational execution and supply chain flow in the quarter to be reported. However, Vertiv’s significant exposure to material, freight and labor inflation and its continued investments on research and development growth are likely to have weighed on its performance in the quarter to be reported.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vertiv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +4.65%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: VRT sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Per our model, Twilio TWLO, Celsius CELH and Inter Parfums IPAR have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in upcoming releases.

Twilio has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. TWLO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 138.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 363.6%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 4.4% year over year to $984.5 million.

Currently, Celsius has an Earnings ESP of +50.64% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. CELH’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once and delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 99%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, implying a year-over-year surge of 158.3%. The company is estimated to report revenues of $278.9 million, which suggests a surge of 81.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Inter Parfums has an Earnings ESP of +11.74% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. IPAR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 37.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 88 cents per share, indicating a 2.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 86 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $309.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 26.3%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.