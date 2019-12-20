Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of 883 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTX's full-year earnings has moved 9.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, VRTX has gained about 31.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 10.31% on average. This means that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VRTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 374 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.99% so far this year, so VRTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on VRTX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

