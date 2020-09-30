Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of 902 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTX's full-year earnings has moved 14.40% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, VRTX has returned 23.46% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.14% on average. This shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VRTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 394 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.18% so far this year, so VRTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VRTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.