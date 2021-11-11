Is Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Vertex Energy's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Vertex Energy had US$7.51m of debt in June 2021, down from US$10.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$15.0m in cash, leading to a US$7.45m net cash position.

How Strong Is Vertex Energy's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:VTNR Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Vertex Energy had liabilities of US$31.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$15.0m as well as receivables valued at US$18.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$25.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Vertex Energy has a market capitalization of US$290.4m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Vertex Energy also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Vertex Energy made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$2.2m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Vertex Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Vertex Energy may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Vertex Energy saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Vertex Energy has US$7.45m in net cash. So while Vertex Energy does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Vertex Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

