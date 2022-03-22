Is Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Vermilion Energy (VET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vermilion Energy is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vermilion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VET's full-year earnings has moved 38.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VET has gained about 70.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 24.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vermilion Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Falcon Minerals (FLMN) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.2%.

Over the past three months, Falcon Minerals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 283.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vermilion Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 79.3% so far this year, meaning that VET is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Falcon Minerals falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Vermilion Energy and Falcon Minerals as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.