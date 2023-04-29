Is Verizon's Dividend Safe?

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is a high-yield dividend stock, but it may have a high yield for a reason. While the company is making significant cash flow, it may not be making enough to invest in the business, pay down debt, and pay a high dividend. Travis Hoium highlights the important metrics to watch in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 22, 2023. The video was published on April 25, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

