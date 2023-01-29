Is Verizon Your Next Dividend Stock? What You Should Know Before Buying

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) gets a lot of attention with its ultrahigh yield. But it hasn't been a great long-term investment, while companies with lower yields, like Nucor (NYSE: NUE), Southern (NYSE: SO), and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), have proven huge winners. Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall explain why investors should have the right expectations and know the risks with Verizon before making it part of their portfolios.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 29, 2022.

