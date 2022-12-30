Is Veritiv (VRTV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Veritiv (VRTV). VRTV is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that VRTV has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VRTV's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, VRTV's PEG has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.49.

Investors should also recognize that VRTV has a P/B ratio of 2.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.64. Over the past year, VRTV's P/B has been as high as 3.52 and as low as 1.99, with a median of 2.64.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VRTV has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Veritiv's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VRTV is an impressive value stock right now.

