Is Veritiv (VRTV) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Veritiv (VRTV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Veritiv is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VRTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTV's full-year earnings has moved 200% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VRTV has moved about 118.09% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 24.68% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Veritiv is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VRTV belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.03% this year, meaning that VRTV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on VRTV as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



