Is Veritiv (VRTV) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Veritiv (VRTV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Veritiv is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VRTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTV's full-year earnings has moved 66.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VRTV has moved about 197.07% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 23.32% on average. As we can see, Veritiv is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, VRTV is a member of the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.41% this year, meaning that VRTV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on VRTV as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

