Is Veritiv Corporation's(NYSE:VRTV) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Veritiv's (NYSE:VRTV) stock is up by a considerable 69% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Veritiv's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Veritiv is:

17% = US$101m ÷ US$580m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Veritiv's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Veritiv seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Veritiv's moderate 19% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Veritiv's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

NYSE:VRTV Past Earnings Growth October 29th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Veritiv's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Veritiv Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Veritiv doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Veritiv's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

