Is Verint Systems Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10.0% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Verint Systems' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Verint Systems is:

3.3% = US$46m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Verint Systems' Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Verint Systems' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 12%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Verint Systems was still able to see a decent net income growth of 17% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Verint Systems' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:VRNT Past Earnings Growth January 28th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Verint Systems fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Verint Systems Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Verint Systems doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Verint Systems has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

