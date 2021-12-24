Is Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (VYSVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (VYSVX) is a potential starting point. VYSVX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Vericimetry is based in Pasadena, CA, and is the manager of VYSVX. Since Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund made its debut in December of 2011, VYSVX has garnered more than $172.75 million in assets. The fund's current manager, Mendel Fygenson, has been in charge of the fund since September of 2014.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. VYSVX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.94% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 12.97%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of VYSVX over the past three years is 27.43% compared to the category average of 28.08%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 22.49% compared to the category average of 23.04%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.24, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -10.03, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 94.97% of its assets in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $3.43 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Retail Trade Other

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VYSVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared to the category average of 1.25%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, VYSVX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund ( VYSVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund ( VYSVX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

