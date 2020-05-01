Is Verastem (VSTM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Verastem (VSTM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Verastem is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTM's full-year earnings has moved 52.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, VSTM has moved about 41.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.48% on average. As we can see, Verastem is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VSTM belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.08% so far this year, meaning that VSTM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VSTM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

