Is Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Verastem's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Verastem had US$19.7m of debt in March 2021, down from US$55.2m, one year before. But it also has US$121.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$101.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is Verastem's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:VSTM Debt to Equity History May 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Verastem had liabilities of US$11.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$22.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$121.1m in cash and US$1.23m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$88.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Verastem has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Verastem boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Verastem's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Verastem made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$14m, which is a fall of 35%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Verastem?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Verastem lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$19m and booked a US$45m accounting loss. But at least it has US$101.4m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Verastem is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

