Is Venture Capital a Good Alternative Investment?

In an article for the Institute for Management Development, Maude Lavanchy discusses the opportunities and risks of venture capital (VC). It’s not surprising that interest in alternative investments has increased following 2022 when both stocks and bonds posted negative, double-digit returns.

As a result, institutions and asset managers are increasing the amount that they allocate to alternatives and specifically, venture capital. Typically, venture funds focus on early-stage, high-growth companies. This obviously comes with considerable risk but also the potential to generate significant returns. These funds do tend to have higher costs and fees with much less liquidity

Historically, VC has outperformed stocks and bonds. Between 1987 and 2022, VC had an average return of 59% compared to 15.9% for the S&P 500 and 6.8% for Treasuries. Two caveats are that venture returns tend to be quite volatile, and returns will be lower as more capital enters the ecosystem, leading to higher valuations and more generous terms for startups.

So, VC is most appropriate for investors that have a long time horizon and are OK with the lack of liquidity in exchange for the increased diversification and returns.

Finsum: VC is seeing renewed interest in 2023 due to its outperformance relative to stocks and bonds in addition to diversification benefits.

